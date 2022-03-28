Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $22.97.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

