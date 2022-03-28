$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,272,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,395,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $148.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.57 and a 200-day moving average of $182.91. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

