Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $432.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $429.90.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $414.18 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $304.07 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

