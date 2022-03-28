Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $440.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) will post $440.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.90 million and the highest is $470.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $358.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXR opened at $197.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.25. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $129.99 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

