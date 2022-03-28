Reviewing Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) & Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metro Bank and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $727.58 million 0.13 -$341.43 million N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $74.70 million 2.26 $20.75 million $3.73 8.05

Private Bancorp of America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metro Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Metro Bank and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 28.05% N/A N/A

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Metro Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank (Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Private Bancorp of America (Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.