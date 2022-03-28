Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will report $187.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.80 million to $191.20 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $780.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.16 million to $803.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $874.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.24 million to $926.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $351.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $546.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

