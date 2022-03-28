Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 30th

Shares of Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of MWWC stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Marketing Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Marketing Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
