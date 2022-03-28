Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Increases By 436.6%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 436.6% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.78 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCII. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,318.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,149,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,040 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 872,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 598,554 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 125.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 788,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 438,752 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.