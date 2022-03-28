U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Up 471.4% in March

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $4,575,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

USCB stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. U.S. Century Bank has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Century Bank (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

