Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,839,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

