Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.