Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,712,100 shares, an increase of 457.5% from the February 28th total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.
OTCMKTS:NCMGF opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $22.70.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
