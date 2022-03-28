Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $29.36 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -31.37%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

