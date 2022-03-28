Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ROIC opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

