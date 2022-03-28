Avalon Acquisition Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 4th

Avalon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 4th. Avalon Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVACU opened at $10.11 on Monday. Avalon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000.

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

