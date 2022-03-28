Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sonendo, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SONX)

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sonendo in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sonendo’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

SONX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

SONX opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

