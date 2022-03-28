William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEX in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for WEX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of WEX opened at $177.91 on Monday. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,791.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

