Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.95 for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

