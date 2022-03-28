PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Purchases £14,625 in Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Valeria Juarez bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £14,625 ($19,253.55).

LON:PZC opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £839.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.37. PZ Cussons Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PZC. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 237 ($3.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

PZ Cussons Company Profile (Get Rating)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

