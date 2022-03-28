Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.44) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.10 ($11.10) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.14).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

