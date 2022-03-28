The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €31.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.62 ($42.43).

EPA:RNO opened at €23.00 ($25.27) on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a one year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

