TD Securities Increases PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$8.00

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRV.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

