Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.90 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.15 ($7.86).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.17 ($7.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.64. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 52-week high of €11.72 ($12.88).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

