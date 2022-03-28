Bitcoin SV Price Up 13.5% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $144.08 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $95.50 or 0.00203463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,936.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.60 or 0.00795986 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,016,433 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

