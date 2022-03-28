Vetri Price Tops $0.0061 (VLD)

Vetri (VLD) traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Vetri has a market cap of $2.25 million and $2.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vetri has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00035715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00110685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

