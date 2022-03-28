165 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,844. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

