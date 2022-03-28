DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

