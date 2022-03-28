CVA Family Office LLC Takes $29,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $6.53 on Friday, hitting $310.48. 1,129,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $310.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

