Anyswap Trading 42.6% Higher This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.35 or 0.00028452 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $248.91 million and $24.25 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.54 or 0.07031994 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,937.40 or 1.00002865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

