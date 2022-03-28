RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of RPM International worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 562,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.