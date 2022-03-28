New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,662 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

FOX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. 2,505,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

