DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 124,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,522. The company has a market cap of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.26. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

