DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 124,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,522. The company has a market cap of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.26. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.