Showcase (SHO) Price Reaches $0.0025

Showcase (SHO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $64,028.26 and approximately $15,405.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.79 or 0.07025829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00048994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,928.86 or 0.99859339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

