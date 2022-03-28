New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,184 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Nordson worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Nordson by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,991 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 131,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $227.40. 164,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,265. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $197.20 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.