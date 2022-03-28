New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,101. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

