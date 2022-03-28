Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,973.32 or 0.99953951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00064695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002016 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

