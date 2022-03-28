Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) vs. Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Potbelly alerts:

51.1% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Potbelly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Potbelly and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -6.26% -938.53% -5.53% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Potbelly and Portillos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $380.05 million 0.49 -$23.78 million ($0.89) -7.20 Portillos $534.95 million 1.59 $5.99 million N/A N/A

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than Potbelly.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Potbelly and Portillos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 0 1 0 0 2.00 Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

Portillos has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.31%. Given Portillos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillos is more favorable than Potbelly.

Summary

Portillos beats Potbelly on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Portillos (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.