Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%.

MARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.89. 12,035,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

