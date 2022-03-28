Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,878. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,771 shares of company stock valued at $46,006,998. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

