New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,913 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Amcor worth $18,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,171,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,804. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

