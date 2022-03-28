Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Abiomed worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $318.88. The stock had a trading volume of 204,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.08 and its 200-day moving average is $325.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

