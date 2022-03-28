13,185 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,163 shares of company stock worth $57,005,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.98. The company had a trading volume of 105,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,321. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.57. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Morningstar Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.