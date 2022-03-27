SnowSwap Achieves Market Cap of $743,822.72 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $743,822.72 and approximately $49,316.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.92 or 0.07049896 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00048994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,928.86 or 0.99859339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

