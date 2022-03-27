Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,551,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,869,892. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $231.10 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

