National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,424 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paylocity by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.82. 177,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,292. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.60.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

