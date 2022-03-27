National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.23. 4,643,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.39. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

