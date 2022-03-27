BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.03 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. BRP updated its FY23 guidance to CAD10.75-11.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.530-$8.810 EPS.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.83. 395,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,912. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BRP by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

