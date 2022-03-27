National Bank of Canada FI Takes $5.30 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $436.45. 1,457,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,356. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $436.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

