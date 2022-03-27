National Bank of Canada FI Invests $5.58 Million in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,815. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $162.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

