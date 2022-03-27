National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of DXC Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $33.54. 1,510,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

