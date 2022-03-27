National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 94,597 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 128,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.23. 5,186,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

